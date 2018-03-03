Pronghorns And Lady Bulldogs Fall in State Tournament Semi-Finals

The Farson-Eden Pronghorns came up short in their bid to get to the championship game of the 1A Boys Wyoming State Basketball Tournament. The Pronghorns lost 41-35 to Kaycee. With the loss, Farson-Eden will play for third place this afternoon at 1:30 against Encampment, who lost 48-42 to Burlington in the other 1A Boys semi-final game.

The Lovell Lady Bulldogs also lost their 2A Girls Semi-Final game, 52-45 to Sundance. Lovell will play Southeast in today’s third place game.

1A Boys Schedule:

H.E.M. vs. Saratoga – 12 noon Consolation Championship

Encampment vs. Farson-Eden – 1:30 p.m. Third Place

Burlington vs. Kaycee – 3:30 p.m. State Championship

1A Girls Schedule:

Hulett vs. Kaycee – 9:00 a.m. Consolation Championship

Encampment vs. St. Stephens – 10:30 a.m. Third Place

Little Snake River vs. Cokeville – 5:00 p.m. State Championship

2A Boys Schedule:

Southeast vs. Wyoming Indian – 12 noon Consolation Championship

Rocky Mountain vs. Upton – Third Place

Wind River vs. Pine Bluffs – 8:00 p.m. State Championship

2A Girls Schedule:

Pine Bluffs vs. Lusk – 9:00 am Consolation Championship

Lovell vs. Southesast – 10:30 a.m. Third Place

Sundance vs. Wyoming Indian – 6:30 a.m. State Championship