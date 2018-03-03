Pronghorns And Lady Bulldogs Fall in State Tournament Semi-Finals

The Farson-Eden Pronghorns came up short in their bid to get to the championship game of the 1A Boys Wyoming State Basketball Tournament. The Pronghorns lost 41-35 to Kaycee. With the loss, Farson-Eden will play for third place this afternoon at 1:30 against Encampment, who lost 48-42 to Burlington in the other 1A Boys semi-final game.
The Lovell Lady Bulldogs also lost their 2A Girls Semi-Final game, 52-45 to Sundance. Lovell will play Southeast in today’s third place game.
1A Boys Schedule:
H.E.M. vs. Saratoga – 12 noon Consolation Championship
Encampment vs. Farson-Eden – 1:30 p.m. Third Place
Burlington vs. Kaycee – 3:30 p.m. State Championship
1A Girls Schedule:
Hulett vs. Kaycee – 9:00 a.m. Consolation Championship
Encampment vs. St. Stephens – 10:30 a.m. Third Place
Little Snake River vs. Cokeville – 5:00 p.m. State Championship
2A Boys Schedule:
Southeast vs. Wyoming Indian – 12 noon Consolation Championship
Rocky Mountain vs. Upton – Third Place
Wind River vs. Pine Bluffs – 8:00 p.m. State Championship
2A Girls Schedule:
Pine Bluffs vs. Lusk – 9:00 am Consolation Championship
Lovell vs. Southesast – 10:30 a.m. Third Place
Sundance vs. Wyoming Indian – 6:30 a.m. State Championship
