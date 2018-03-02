Pronghorns Into State 1A Semi-Finals, 2A/1A State Basketball Results/Schedule

2A Boys State Tournament Thursday Results:

Rocky Mountain 66 – Southeast 44

Wind River 69 – Wright 62

Upton 67 – Wyoming Indian 55

Pine Bluffs 66 – Big Piney 45

2A Boys Friday Schedule:

Southeast vs. Wright – 12 noon -Loser out

Wyoming Indian vs. Big Piney – 1:30 – Loser out

Rocky Mountain vs. Wind River – 7:30 p.m. Semi-Final

Upton vs. Pine bluffs – 9:00 p.m. Semi-Final

1A Boys State Tournament Thursday Results:

Encampment 70 – H.E.M. 35

Burlington 79 – Rock River 35

Farson-Eden 69 – Hulett 61

Kaycee 75 – Saratoga 69

1A Boys State Tournament Friday Schedule:

H.E.M. vs. Rock River – 12 Noon – Loser out

Hulett vs. Saratoga – 1:30 p.m. – Loser out

Encampment vs. Burlington 7:30 p.m. – Semi-Final

Farson-Eden vs. Kaycee 9:00 p.m. – Semi-Final

2A Girls State Tournament Thursday Results:

Lovell 47 – Pinebluffs 43

Sundance 49 – Wind River 34

Southeast 42 – Rocky Mountain 33

Wyoming Indian 40 – Lusk 30

1A Girls State Tournament Friday Schedule:

Pine Bluffs vs. Wind River – 9:00 a.m. – Loser out

Rocky Mountain vs. Lusk – 10:30 a.m. – Loser out

Lovell vs. Sundance – 4:30 p.m. Semi-Final

Southwest vs. Wyoming Indian – 6:00 p.m. Semi-Final