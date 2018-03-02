Pronghorns Into State 1A Semi-Finals, 2A/1A State Basketball Results/Schedule

2A Boys State Tournament Thursday Results:
Rocky Mountain 66 – Southeast 44
Wind River 69 – Wright 62
Upton 67 – Wyoming Indian 55
Pine Bluffs 66 – Big Piney 45
2A Boys Friday Schedule:
Southeast vs. Wright – 12 noon -Loser out
Wyoming Indian vs. Big Piney – 1:30 – Loser out
Rocky Mountain vs. Wind River – 7:30 p.m. Semi-Final
Upton vs. Pine bluffs – 9:00 p.m. Semi-Final
1A Boys State Tournament Thursday Results:
Encampment 70 – H.E.M. 35
Burlington 79 – Rock River 35
Farson-Eden 69 – Hulett 61
Kaycee 75 – Saratoga 69
1A Boys State Tournament Friday Schedule:
H.E.M. vs. Rock River – 12 Noon – Loser out
Hulett vs. Saratoga – 1:30 p.m. – Loser out
Encampment vs. Burlington 7:30 p.m. – Semi-Final
Farson-Eden vs. Kaycee 9:00 p.m. – Semi-Final
2A Girls State Tournament Thursday Results:
Lovell 47 – Pinebluffs 43
Sundance 49 – Wind River 34
Southeast 42 – Rocky Mountain 33
Wyoming Indian 40 – Lusk 30
1A Girls State Tournament Friday Schedule:
Pine Bluffs vs. Wind River – 9:00 a.m. – Loser out
Rocky Mountain vs. Lusk – 10:30 a.m. – Loser out
Lovell vs. Sundance – 4:30 p.m. Semi-Final
Southwest vs. Wyoming Indian – 6:00 p.m. Semi-Final
