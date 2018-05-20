Pronghorns Win 1A State Track Title

The Farson-Eden Pronghorns capped of their track and field season by winning the 1A Boy Wyoming State High School Track and Field Championship. The margin of the team victory was just one-half point , 83 points to second place Burlington’s 82 points. Midwest ended third with 67 points.

Advertisement

In the 1A Girls competition, Farson-Eden finished 10th with 27 points. Cokeville won the Girls title with 157.5 points.

Here are some Pronghorn individual highlights for the 1A Wyoming State Track and Field Meet:

Boys 3200 Meter Finals: 1st State Champion Lain Mitchelson

Boys Long Jump Finals: 3rd Cody Sloan

Girls Long Jump: 3rd Anyia Teppo

Boys 4 x 800 Relay: 1st State Champions Farson-Eden (Braxton Applequist, Carter Malec, Carson Jones, Lain Mitchelson)

Boys Shot Put: 2nd Clancy Gines

Advertisement

Girls 4 x 100 Meter Relay: 5th Farson-Eden (Raelyn Quick, Maizee Th0ren, Ighlee Thoren, Anyia Tepo)

Boys 4 x 100 Meter Relay: 2nd Farson-Eden (Carter Malec, Michael Gribowskas, Clancy Gines, Cody Sloan)

Boys 1600 Meter Sprint Medley: 1st State Champions (Carter Malec, Hagan Jones, Clancy Gines, Lain Mitchelson)

Boys 100 Meter Hurdles: 3rd Michael Gribowskas

Girls 100 Meters: 4th Annyia Teppo

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles: 3rd Maizee Thoren

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles: 3rd Michael Gribowskas

Boys Discuss: 4th Clancy Gines

Boys 400 Meter Dash: 7th Michael Gribowskas

Girls 1600 Meters: 7th Ighee Thoren

Boys 1600 Meters: 1st State Champion Lain Mitchelson

Girls 200 Meter Dash: 6th Anyia Teppo

Boys 200 Meter Dash: 8th Cody Sloan

Boys 4 x 400 Relay: 8th Farson-Eden (Colby Jones, Parker Clawson, Trea Denny, Colin Malec)