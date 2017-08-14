Proper Eyewear Essential for Eclipse Viewing

With a total solar eclipse to cross the United States on August 21, 2017, many people are clamoring to get their hands on eclipse glasses for the event, but how do you know if your eclipse glasses are safe?

According to NASA, the only safe way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special purpose filters like eclipse glasses or hand-held solar viewers. With Sweetwater County experiencing about 96% obscuration during the eclipse, it will not be safe to look directly at the sun during any part of the eclipse. Only those in the path of totality will be able to look at the eclipse with the naked eye, and only during eclipse totality.

Any eclipse glasses and filters used during the eclipse must be compliant with the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard.

To ensure your glasses, filters, and viewers are ISO compliant, visit the American Astronomical Society’s Reputable Vendors of Solar Filters & Viewers page.

Once you know the eclipse glasses and filters are ISO compliant, it is also important to check your glasses for any tears, holes, scratches, or other damage. If your glasses are damaged, do not use them. Use of improper or damaged filters can harm the eyes.

NASA offers the following tips for safe eclipse viewing. To learn more, visit https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/safety.

Always inspect your solar filter before use; if scratched or damaged, discard it. Read and follow any instructions printed on or packaged with the filter.

Always supervise children using solar filters.

Stand still and cover your eyes with your eclipse glasses or solar viewer before looking up at the bright sun. After looking at the sun, turn away and remove your filter — do not remove it while looking at the sun.

Do not look at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars, or other optical device.

Similarly, do not look at the sun through a camera, a telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while using your eclipse glasses or hand-held solar viewer — the concentrated solar rays will damage the filter and enter your eye(s), causing serious injury.

Seek expert advice from an astronomer before using a solar filter with a camera, a telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device. Note that solar filters must be attached to the frontof any telescope, binoculars, camera lens, or other optics.

If you are within the path of totality, remove your solar filter only when the moon completely covers the sun’s bright face and it suddenly gets quite dark. Experience totality, then, as soon as the bright sun begins to reappear, replace your solar viewer to look at the remaining partial phases.

Outside the path of totality, you must always use a safe solar filter to view the sun directly.

If you normally wear eyeglasses, keep them on. Put your eclipse glasses on over them, or hold your handheld viewer in front of them.