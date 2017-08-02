Public Access Area Reopened

As a result of this year’s high spring run-off, many Wyoming Game and Fish public access areas in the Jackson and Pinedale regions had to be closed due to flooding and road damage.

The Game and Fish Department’s Habitat & Access personnel have been working diligently over the past several weeks to complete the necessary repairs and are happy to announce that all of the public access areas have been reopened.

Many of these popular public access areas are located along the Green, New Fork and Salt Rivers and their reopening is coinciding nicely with the clearing of the water, so anglers are encouraged to get out and enjoy the good fishing.