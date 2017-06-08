Public Access Areas Near Pinedale Close

PINEDALE – Due to especially high water on the Green and New Fork rivers, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has temporarily closed several of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department boat and fishing access areas. The areas are being closed due to damage to the boat ramps, access roads, and parking areas. The Public Access Areas will remain closed until the water recedes and Game and Fish crews are able to repair roads, parking areas, and boat ramps.

Green River Access Closures include: McLoughlin, Huston, Sommers, Fear Meadows and Reardon Draw.

New Fork River Access Closures include: Airport

The Wyoming Game and Fish advises people to not float the rivers until they have receded. There are many bridges and barbwire fences that cross the New Fork River and Green River that are hazardous in these conditions. Due to the high flows there may also be unexpected obstructions in the rivers.

For more information contact the Wyoming Game and Fish Pinedale Regional Office (307-367-4352).