Public Comment Accepted On Proposed Yellowstone Youth Campus

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Yellowstone National Park seeks comments from the public on an environmental assessment that measures the impacts of the proposed reconstruction or relocation of the Yellowstone Youth Campus.

The EA examines impacts to soils and vegetation, wildlife, threatened and endangered species, student use and experience, historic structures, and visual resources. The EA evaluates two action alternatives and a no action alternative.

The National Park Service preferred alternative is to relocate and construct the campus at a location south of Mammoth Hot Springs.

A portion of the preferred alternative’s location is on the site of the former Mammoth corrals, where Xanterra Parks and Resorts historically offered guided interpretive horseback rides during the summer. The development would facilitate overnight stays for up to 140 students at a time.

The EA was prepared in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act. The EA also provides a summary of consultation under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act and Section 7 of the Endangered Species Act.

View the EA through the Planning, Environment and Public Comment (PEPC) system. Submit comments through PEPC, by hand-delivery, or by mail. Comments will not be accepted by fax, e-mail, or in any other way. Comments must be received by midnight MDT, August 11, 2017.

Hand deliver comments during business hours to:

Albright Visitor Center

Attention: Yellowstone Youth Campus Environmental Assessment Mammoth Hot Springs

Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming 82190

Mail comments to:

Yellowstone National Park, Compliance Office

Attention: Yellowstone Youth Campus Environmental Assessment

P.O. Box 168 Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming 82190

Public Comment Considerations

The proposed project is an undertaking as outlined under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) (36 CRF § 800). As such, we welcome comments about historic properties or other cultural resources that fall within the project area.

Bulk comments in any format (hard copy or electronic) submitted on behalf of others will not be accepted.

Before including your address, phone number, email address, or other personally identifiable information, be aware that your entire comment – including your personally identifiable information – may be made public at any time. You may ask us to withhold your personally identifiable information from public review, but we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.