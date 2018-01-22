Public Comment Open On Proposed School Finance Rules

The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) seeks public comment on changes to the Chapter 8 Rules: School Finance, which govern the administration of the Wyoming education block grant model, and the repeal of Chapter 25: Reimbursable Expenses Pursuant to School District Organization and Chapter 33 Wyoming Bridges Summer School and Extended Day Grant Program.

These rules are being revised following the passage of House Bill 236 and Senate File 35 during the 2017 Legislative Session. The revisions include the repeal of Chapter 33 Rules and the incorporation of Chapter 25 into Chapter 8, a modification to the manner in which districts calculate part-time membership for funding purposes, and a new methodology for computing average daily membership for students participating in virtual education programs. A full rationale for the revisions can be found in the Statement of Reasons.

Public comment on the proposed rules is open through March 2, 2018, and may be mailed to:

Wyoming Department of Education

Attn: Jed Cicarelli

2300 Capitol Avenue

Hathaway Building 2nd Floor

Cheyenne, WY 82002

Public comments may also be submitted online:

All public comments will be recorded, filed, and posted on the Secretary of State website as part of the rules promulgation process.