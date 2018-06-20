Public Comments Encouraged for Development of Concession Contracts

MOOSE, WY- Several visitor services concession contracts in Grand Teton National Park will expire in the next few years and the National Park Service is encouraging public comment to consider in the development of new contracts. The park is in the early phases of prospectus development to solicit offers to provide a variety of visitor services and activities.

Grand Teton National Park Superintendent David Vela said, “We greatly value our business partners throughout the park and their work to achieve our shared mission to provide high-quality visitor services.” Vela said that public thoughts and ideas are encouraged for consideration as the park develops the new contracts that will meet current and changing visitor needs and expectations, as well as increase the efficiency in the management of the contracts.

Twelve concession contracts that provide guided visitor activities in the park will expire on December 31, 2019. These contracts provide river floats, river fishing, dude ranch guided horseback riding and multi-day lake tours. The National Park Service is reviewing these contracts and evaluating how to effectively manage user-day allocations and authorizations.

Public comment will also be considered for the development of a new contract for lodging, food and beverage, retail, marina, campground and guided visitor activities and services for Colter Bay Village, Jackson Lake Lodge, Jenny Lake Lodge and other locations. This is the largest concession contract in the park and will expire at the end of 2021. Grand Teton Lodge Company has held the current contract since 2007.

This public comment opportunity is not part of a formal environmental planning and compliance process and is not legally mandated. Vela said, “We believe this is an opportunity for visitors to share their perspectives on what makes for the best, most memorable experience in Grand Teton, and for other interested parties to share what they’d like the National Park Service to consider as we develop commercial prospectuses.”

Please visit go.nps.gov/gtnpconcessions for more information and to submit comments. Comments should be submitted by July 20.

These competitive business opportunities are not available at this time. The guided activities prospectus will be available in late 2018. The prospectus for services for Colter Bay Village, Jackson Lake Lodge, Jenny Lake Lodge and other locations will be available in 2020.

The park has 27 concessioners and almost 130 commercial use authorization holders that provide a variety of visitor services in the park.

Concessions contracts are long-term contracts between the National Park Service and a business to provide visitor services that are necessary and appropriate in achieving the mission of the park, including providing for visitor enjoyment. Contracts may be in effect for many years and may involve the use and care of federal facilities and assets.

Commercial use authorizations allow visitor services in the park that may be appropriate but not necessary. This type of agreement does not exceed two years, but businesses can reapply for them. Commercial use authorizations do involve the use and care of federal facilities and assets.