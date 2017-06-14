Public Comments Encouraged on Grand Teton National Park Telecommunications Plan

MOOSE, WY-Grand Teton National Park is developing an environmental assessment to address existing and future telecommunications services within developed areas of the park to meet mission critical park operations, safety and emergency services, and visitor information needs and expectations. Public comments regarding the document are encouraged and requested by July 14, 2017.

The purpose of the assessment is to analyze the impact of potential design and locations of telecommunication proposals received from providers to date, appropriateness of facilities, and any telecommunication infrastructure needs the park anticipates within the next 20 years and more.

The proposal includes installation of a fiber optic cable network and wireless telecommunications facilities at strategic developed locations within the park and potentially connecting to Yellowstone National Park’s south entrance. The focus would be on developed areas in the park that currently support critical operations and/or see a high volume of park visitors. Examples of these areas include Moose, South Jenny Lake, Jackson Lake Lodge, Signal Mountain, Colter Bay, and Flagg Ranch. A scoping newsletter contains more information about the proposed project and is available at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/telecommunications.

During the scoping period for this environmental assessment, the National Park Service seeks input from the public on relevant issues, potential alternatives, concerns, opportunities, or topics that should be addressed during the planning effort. Additional opportunities for public involvement will also be provided later in the planning process.

Comments on the telecommunications plan are encouraged to be submitted online at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/telecommunications, or can be mailed to the park.