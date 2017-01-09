Public Forum On Lowell School To Take Place At School Board Meeting

A public forum on plans to utilize Lowell School as the location for the Special Services Transition Program will take place at tonight’s Sweetwater County School District #1 Board of Trustees meeting.

During the forum, the District will gather public input and answer questions on the plans.

The Board of Trustees meeting takes place at 7 p.m. today at the Central Administration Building, located at 3550 Foothill Blvd.

The full agenda for tonight’s meeting can be found on the SWCSD#1 website.

“The District has a strong need for an environment supporting students needing post-secondary special services. Upon completion, Lowell will be an ideal setting to focus on transitioning students, ages 18 – 21, to live independently and seek employment opportunities within our community,” said Kayci Arnoldi, Director of Special Services.

The District seeks for these students to learn daily living skills such as grooming, cleaning, banking, shopping, ways to seek transportation, and meal preparation.

Superintendent Kelly McGovern stated, “These skills are necessary in order for our students to participate in daily routines. We know these students will stay within our community and our job is to ensure they acquire the skills necessary to contribute and be successful citizens.”

In order to continue with the renovations, the oldest portion of the building, built in 1922, would be demolished due to the high costs required to bring this section of the school up to current codes. The school has been vacant since March 2, 2015 when students transitioned into the newly constructed Black Butte High School.

Dan Selleroli, Director of Facilities for Sweetwater #1, stated, “The original contract to construct Black Butte High School included State demolition money. Renovations are being funded through State major maintenance money. There are no District funds being utilized for the construction project. This is the most cost effective means to remedy the building conditions without using local District funds.”

The District is renovating the 1975 and 1978 portions of the building. The first floor and the gym are receiving extensive reconstruction including new restrooms and classroom space meeting ADA compliance codes and providing for instructional and job training space.

History of Lowell

The history of Lowell and the traditions started many years ago will continue into the future for Sweetwater #1. The terra cotta marquee naming Lowell School will be preserved as will the 1922 corner stone. McGovern stated, “These pieces represent the past of students and staff that attended Lowell School. The District plans to dedicate a portion of the newly renovated section honoring the history of Lowell.”