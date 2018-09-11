Public Input Encouraged for Accessibility Planning Public Open House Wednesday, September 19

MOOSE, WY- Grand Teton National Park will host a public open house on Wednesday, September 19, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Teton County Library in Jackson, Wyoming to gather public comment on the park’s draft Accessibility Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan.

A team of planners, facility specialists and landscape architects produced the draft plan to help Grand Teton National Park improve park-wide accessibility. The team identified the key experiences that every visitor, regardless of their ability, should be able to have at the park. This helped set the stage for identifying and prioritizing where key experiences are currently. The team then developed strategies and solutions to address accessibility barriers. The plan will guide changes to the way existing services, activities and programs are provided that will allow increased accessibility for all users.

The open house will include information about the planning process, an overview of existing accessible areas and features of the park, and the identification of common accessibility barriers. Participants will have an opportunity to further explore the information, ask questions and share their perspectives on the draft plan.

If accommodations such as assistive listening devices, large print, braille, a sign language interpreter or real-time captioning are needed, please contact Park Accessibility Coordinator Jessica Brown at 307-739-3578 or Jessica_H_Brown@nps.gov . To ensure that the requested accommodations are available, please contact Brown a minimum of five days prior to the meeting.

If anyone would like to provide input on the plan but are unable to attend the public meeting, please visit the project planning website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/tetonaccess to review the plan and submit comments. Public comments should be submitted by October 19.

The park website, at https://www.nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/accessibility.htm , has a variety of information about accessibility in Grand Teton National Park, including an interactive story map.