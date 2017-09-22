Public Invited To Attend Wild Horse Gather Saturday

Members of the public are welcome to view the daily gather operations, provided that doing so does not jeopardize the safety of the animals, staff and observers, or disrupt gather operations. The BLM will escort the public to gather observation sites located on public lands. Public viewing opportunities are anticipated to begin on Sept. 23, weather permitting. Those interested in participating must notify Tony Brown at (307) 352-0215, agbrown@blm.gov. Participants will meet at the BLM Rock Springs Field Office at 280 Highway 191 North by 6 a.m. For security purposes, no one is allowed to “meet up” with the group at observation sites through the day.

Participants must provide their own transportation, water and food. The BLM recommends footwear and clothing suitable for harsh field conditions and a four-wheel drive, high clearance vehicle. Public restrooms will not be available onsite.

While the gather is underway, public lands will remain open unless closures are deemed necessary due to safety concerns. Because of low-flying aircraft, all drone use will be prohibited within 20 miles of the immediate gather area. Occasional road closures may also be necessary to permit movement of wild horses during gather operations.

The Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility will be closed during the gather to provide horses with time to acclimate and receive proper veterinarian health checks. However, the public viewing kiosk will remain open.

Directions to BLM Rock Springs Field Office; from I-80 take Elk Street Exit 104 and go north about one mile and turn right at the BLM sign.