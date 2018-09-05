Public Invited To Volunteer For National Public Lands Day Projects In Yellowstone

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – The National Park Service seeks volunteers for a work project in the Northeast portion of Yellowstone National Park on Saturday, September 22, 2018. As part of National Public Lands Day, the largest single-day volunteer effort on public lands, the park’s entrance fees will be waived on this day.

Over the years, Yellowstone National Park has coordinated a number of projects on National Public Lands Day. This year volunteers will undertake a forest fuel reduction project. In addition to a moderately strenuous hike to and from the site, volunteers will gather and stack branches in piles for burning later when there is snow on the ground. Some logs may be diverted to other projects and volunteers will move and stack those logs. Additionally volunteers may remove vegetation near buildings and other infrastructure. This work is strenuous, involves lifting and moving logs, and may require the use of hand tools and power tools. Volunteers will work at high altitudes and in variable weather conditions.

Space is limited to 20 people. People are asked to register by September 7, 2017. Preferred contact is by e-mail to YELL_Volunteer_Office@nps.gov. People may also call 307-344-2729 and leave a voice mail with their name and phone number.

Volunteers will provide their own food and drink. All volunteers should bring water, sunscreen, and sturdy footwear. Weather is unpredictable and can be cold and blustery in late September. Please bring clothing suitable for working outside in a range of conditions as weather frequently changes throughout the day.

National Public Lands Day is celebrated by five federal land management agencies. Volunteers who participate in a National Public Lands Day activity will receive a coupon good for a one-time free entrance to the participating federal National Public Lands Day area of their choice. To learn more about all of the volunteer opportunities on public lands throughout the region, visit the National Public Lands Day website at http://www.publiclandsday.org