Public Listening Sessions Held To Discuss Potential School Closure

Green River, WY, October 18, 2017: Sweetwater County School District Number Two Superintendent Donna Little-Kaumo presented information on the potential closing of Jackson Elementary School to community members at three meetings held at the Central Administration Building on Tuesday, October 17 at 7:30 AM, 11:00 AM, and 5:30PM.

Approximately 86 people attended the meetings and heard information on the declining student enrollment and the continuing trend in reduced school funding that led to the need for the recommended school closure. The attendees provided numerous comments at the meeting and written suggestions in response to the potential closing. Community members requested to keep Jackson Elementary open and consider other options. Superintendent Little- Kaumo stated that all suggestions would be documented and shared with the Sweetwater School District Number 2 Board of Trustees.

The School Board of Trustees plan to take action at the November 14 school board meeting. The meeting will be held at the Central Administration Building for Sweetwater School District #2, 351 Monroe Avenue. The meeting begin at 7:00pm and the public is invited to attend.