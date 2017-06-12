Questar Gas Renamed Dominion Energy

Questar Gas is changing its name to Dominion Energy after a vote by corporate shareholders.

Questar merged with Dominion Resources, Inc., in September 2016.

“Questar Gas has been a familiar name to natural gas customers for two decades,” said Craig Wagstaff, president of Western Gas Operations. “Changing our name to Dominion Energy more closely describes our purpose in the communities where we live and work, providing energy to fuel the lives and livelihoods of our 1 million customers. That said, our commitment to safety and reliability remains unchanged.”

Selected name changes, effective immediately, include:

The company has changed its web address to www.DominionEnergy.com.

Visitors to the site should automatically be directed to the proper geographic location; if not, use the “Location” drop-down menu on the screen’s upper-left hand side to locate your state.