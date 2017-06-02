Quilting on the Green June 2-3, 2017

Quilting on the Green is underway at Expedition Island in Green River.

Quilts are currently on display at the Island Pavilion with the opportunity for residents to view the work and shop.

The Wilting on the Green show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Firday, June 2nd and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $2.

The trunk show takes place Friday, June 2nd with tickets at $10 each. The as of mid afternoon Friday, the trunk show was sold out.