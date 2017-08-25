Latest

Race on the Rock Results

August 25, 2017

Pictured: Brian Burnes. Photo courtesy of WWCC.

ROCK SPRINGS – Wyoming’s only USAT certified Triathlon took place last Saturday, August 19th, 2017. The morning event included a run and bike duathlon, Olympic distance, aquabike, sprint, and youth race.

Race on the Rock would like to thank the community, participants, and sponsors; Western Wyoming Community College, Sinclair, The Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board, and Rock Springs Professional Firefighters. It was a beautiful day filled with fun, friendly competition, and great sportsmanship.

“I have been in about a dozen races over the past year and the take-home message is clear, find something you like and do your best.  This has changed the way I approach my life, my work, and the people I meet in a positive, fulfilling way. Triathlons may not be for everyone, but I encourage people to try one. And if not a triathlon, try something new. The rewards are just waiting for you,” said Brian Burnes of Western Wyoming Community College. Burnes finished second in the Olympic race last weekend.

Pictured: Omar Bermejo. Picture courtesy ofWWCC.

The top finisher in the Olympic race was Omar Bermejo (1:58:16), a para-Olympian from Casper, Wyoming. Bermejo is on Tokyo’s 2020 para-Olympic development team in the Triathlon. In the duathlon, Annie Huxford took first place in the women’s race (1:54:26), and Kevin Taucher took first in the men’s race (2:05:39). Floyd Huxford came in first in the new swim and bike, aquabike challenge (48:36). Youth race winner Martin Zanazzi (40:57) won the all-male division, and Makayla Johnson (1:16:20) won first in the all-female division. Winners of the sprint race were Hailey Turner (1:15:08) and Kyle Micheli (1:16).

