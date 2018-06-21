Racers competed at Wild West Motocross Series this past weekend

This past weekend the Wild West Motocross Series came to Rock Springs and raced at the Sweetwater County Events Complex. Racers from the surrounding states came out to compete in some high flying and fast paced racing.

The event hosted 40 different classes to race in ranging from 50cc bikes for young kids to the 450cc class for more experienced racers. Classes ranged from beginners to the amateur professionals.

Many local riders from Rock Springs and Green River raced and competed very well.

The events complex will host its next race for the H.P.M.A. series on July 27-29.