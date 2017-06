Racing is back this weekend, June 9th and 10th at Sweetwater Speedway. This weekend kids 12 and under get in the grandstands for FREE! There will be a Candy Dash for the kids during intermission along with several give-a-ways during the event.

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods and IMCA Stock Cars are expected to put on a good show for fans of all ages. Gates open at 6pm with racing starting at 7pm both days.