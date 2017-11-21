Railroad Fire East Of Tipton This Morning

Fire crews responded to a fire in the Tipton area early this morning. The Red Desert Fire was reported at 12:40 a.m. by a UPRR train that was followed up by multiple calls from travelers on the interstate.

A frontal passage that brought high winds in excess of 30 mph, caused the fire to spread rapidly to the east covering a mile of ground before it was contained several hours later.



The Sweetwater County Fire Department initiated mutual aid with multiple fire departments. Sweetwater County Fire District 1, Wamsutter Fire Department along with Carbon County Fire Department all worked hard in high winds with below freezing wind chill factors to suppress yet another late year middle of night wildland fire.

Back to back years of above average and record moisture across the county in the past 2 years has left us with above average fuel loads of grasses and brush. This accompanied by dry weather fronts that bring high winds with little to no moisture this fall has contributed to several large wildland fires throughout Southwest Wyoming.



This latest fire burned 20 to 30 acres of both private and BLM lands and the cause remains under investigation.