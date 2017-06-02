Rare Albino Channel Catfish Settles in Wyoming

In May, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department stocked 2,500 channel catfish in Sloan’s Lake in Cheyenne. The tank of catfish traveled from Arkansas, part of a fish swap where Wyoming traded 24,000 rainbow trout for 70,000 channel catfish (and 40,000 white crappie, coming this fall).

In the load was a special find–a rare albino catfish. The albino’s white/peach color is due to lack of pigmentation caused by a recessive allele.

“They are pretty rare in the wild but it can occur. They are sometimes bred to carry the albino allele for aquarium fish, and it happens more often in aquaculture situations than in the wild due to the high density of fish spawned and raised,” said Joe Adams, the manager of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Charlie Craig State Fish Hatchery.

Learn more about Wyoming’s fish stocking and hatcheries on the Wyoming Game and Fish website.