Rawlins Man Dies In Crash Near Elk Mountain

A Rawlins man died in a crash near Elk Mountain on Sunday.

Nathan Weber-Worrell, 27 of Rawlins, died in the crash after losing control of his vehicle on ice-covered roads, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on Sunday at about 3:45 a.m. near mile post 253 on Interstate 80, approximately five miles west of Elk Mountain.

Weber-Worrell was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup east on I-80. The vehicle lost control on the ice covered highway and left the interstate to the south. After leaving the roadway, the truck collided with a snow packed embankment and rolled.

Weber-Worrell was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected during the crash—sustaining fatal injuries on scene.

According to WHP, impaired driving, speed and the slick road conditions are being investigated as contributing factors in this crash that marked the 110th highway fatality in Wyoming for 2016. There were 139 fatalities during this same time period in 2015.