Rawlins Police Department Seizes 300 Pounds of Marijuana

On Saturday, September 15, 2018, around 7:40 p.m. an Officer of the Rawlins Police Department stopped a U-Haul van for a speeding violation. The van was clocked on radar traveling 38 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone on the 1200 Block of East Cedar Street.

While speaking to the driver, Jesse Wright, the officer noticed behavior that was unusual for the situation. WRIGHT was very nervous and visibly shaking. The driver couldn’t provide a rental agreement for the vehicle and the officer found his stories of where he is traveling to and why he was going there to be inconsistent. The officer called for a K-9 officer to come to the scene. WRIGHT then told the officer that he had a load of marijuana in the vehicle. The canine that responded to the scene gave a positive indication that there were controlled substances in the vehicle. The officers searched the vehicle located approximately 300 pounds of marijuana in the cargo area of the U-Haul.

