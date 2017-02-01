Rawlins Woman Dies In Crash Near Jeffrey City

A fatal crash south of Jeffrey City, Wyoming has resulted in the death of a woman from Rawlins.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Robin Banks died in the crash that occurred on January 30th at 2:38 p.m. near mile post 6.8 on Wyoming State Highway 789 approximately 22 miles south of Jeffrey City.

Banks was driving a 1995 GMC Suburban SUV traveling north on WY 789 on icy road conditions with strong winds. The SUV initially left the plowed portion of the highway into deep snow before returning to the plowed asphalt while overcorrecting the GMC. The vehicle entered a spin, left the highway, tripped, and rolled.

Banks was not wearing her seat belt, was ejected, and sustained fatal injuries on scene.

Traveling at a speed too fast for the highway conditions and the lack of seat belt use are being investigated as the contributing factors in this crash that marked the fourth highway fatality in Wyoming for 2017. There were five fatalities during this same time period in 2016.