Recipients of County Commissioners Scholarships Announced

At the May 2, 2017 meeting of the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners, the Board met to announce the recipients and alternates of the 2017-18 County Commissioners Scholarships.

Each year, the County Commissioners, through their scholarship program, supports and recognizes three Sweetwater County students who have demonstrated high academic achievement and who wish to pursue their higher education goals at one of the Wyoming colleges. This year the County Commissioners received 14 applications for the available three, $1,000 scholarships. The scholarships must be applied at a Wyoming college in the 2017/18 school year. If, for any reason, a chosen recipient cannot use the scholarship, an alternate will be chosen.

After careful deliberation and considering GPA, ACT scores academic rigor and other factors, this year’s successful County Commissioners’ Scholarship recipients and alternates are:

Scholarship Recipients

Kaylee Hardesty of Rock Springs

Garret Phillips of Rock Springs

Kyra Seppie of Rock Springs

Alternates

1st Alternate – Karson Beutel of Green River

2nd Alternate – Bailey Young of Rock Springs

3rd Alternate – Jacob Lock of Green River