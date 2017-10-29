Record Setting Day For Cowboy Defense In Win Over New Mexico

Laramie, Wyo. – Forcing turnovers has been a key to Wyoming victories this season, and the Cowboys had a night to remember as they forced seven New Mexico turnovers on way to a 42-3 home victory on Saturday. The seven takeaways were a Wyoming school record.

The Pokes forced five of those turnovers in the first half and scored 35 points off those turnovers as they built a 42-0 halftime lead. The only second half scoring was a 42-yard field goal by New Mexico place-kicker Jason Sanders at the 14:08 mark of the fourth quarter. The Cowboys improved to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the Mountain West. New Mexico fell to 3-5 and 1-4 in the conference.

While the defense was forcing turnovers, the Cowboy offense did an excellent job of converting those turnovers into points. The Cowboy offense converted all five of the first-half turnovers into touchdowns, and put together an 80-yard, seven-play TD drive of their own for the sixth first-half touchdown.

On offense, Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen completed 16 of 28 passes (57.1 percent) for 234 yards, 4 passing touchdowns, no interceptions, 20 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD and 254 yards of total offense. James Price had four receptions for 68 yards. C.J. Johnson had two catches for 44 yards and one TD reception, and Austin Fort had two catches for 15 yards, both touchdowns, plus a one rush of two yards for a TD. Trey Woods was the leading Cowboy rusher with 25 yards on 11 carries. In all, the Cowboys only rushed for 75 yards on 32 rushing attempts.

Wyoming came into the game having forced 17 opponent turnovers this season, tying them for No. 8 in the nation. The Pokes now have 24 takeaways this season through eight games to average 3.0 takeaways per game. It was the second time this season that UW had forced five turnovers in a game, having also forced five in a 28-23 win at Utah State.

The Cowboys return home again next Saturday to host Colorado State in the annual “Border War” game. Yesterday CSU lost to Air Force 45-28 to drop to 4-1 in the MWC Mountain Division (6-3 overall). The game will also mark the 50th anniversary of the “Battle for the Bronze Boot:”. Kickoff next Saturday is set for 5 p.m. from Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium.