Record Snowfall In Green River and Rock Springs This Winter

Rock Springs and Green River have both experienced the wettest winter on record so far.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Troutman, the snow-water equivalent for the Upper Green River area is at 194% of normal—which is approximately twice the amount seen last year.

Green River has seen a whopping 66.3 inches of snowfall since October, making it the most snow ever recorded during the October through February months. The previous record for Green River was during the 1928/1929 winter season with 48.1 inches of snowfall between October and February. The current 66.3 inches completely obliterated the previous record by 18.2 inches.

Rock Springs has also experienced the most snow on record. A total of 47.4 inches of snow has fallen in Rock Springs since October. The previous record snowfall was reported in the 2013/2014 winter season with 38.3 inches of snow in October through February.

The most recent snowstorm broke daily records in Sweetwater County as well. From February 22nd through 8 a.m. on February 24th, a total of 20 inches fell in Green River. During the same three-day period in previous years, the record was only 4.6 inches in 1936.

Rock Springs also broke records during the most recent snowstorm, although it’s still unclear by how much. The most recent snowfall total for Rock Springs was reported at about 5 p.m. last night with 12 to 18 inches reported. The previous three-day record for February 22nd through 24th was set in 2013 with about seven inches of snow reported.