Recruits Sought For Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Training Academy

Sweetwater County Fire District #1 is seeking recruits for their upcoming training academy.

The training academy begins in January and will run for four to six months. Once the academy is completed, graduates will be trained in Wyoming State Pro-Board Firefighter I and Firefighter II curriculum.

Recruits will have the opportunity to work as paid-per-call firefighters for Fire District #1.

“The goal is that every single call we send a full truck of fully-trained firefighters,” said Assistant Chief/Academy Training Coordinator Jake Ribordy.

The only cost associated with the academy comes in the form of time and effort.

The academy involves classes on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Weekend training will also take place throughout the academy. In additional to physical training, recruits will be required to complete reading and workbook assignments.

HOW TO APPLY

Those interested in becoming a paid-per-call firefighter for Sweetwater County Fire District #1 can pick up an application in person at the fire station located at 3010 College Drive.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and pass a criminal background check and physical.

The department begins calling applicants during the first week of December, so applications are requested as soon as possible.

Anyone with questions on the recruitment process is encouraged to call the fire station at 307-362-9390.

