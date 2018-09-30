Red Cross Releases Donation Items Needed For Roosevelt Fire Victims

Red Cross of Wyoming is accepting donations of the following items for those people affected by the Roosevelt Fire They will be open today at Unit 7, 215 County Club in Pinedale. If you have questions please contact Disaster Program Manager James Ledwith at (307) 763-2230 ; james.ledwith@redcross.org

The Red Cross of Wyoming has been requested by the Bondurant Community Club to accept the following items for people affected by the Roosevelt Fire:

Re-Entry:

Rakes

Shovels

Sieves/sifters

Gloves

Masks

Totes

Trash Bags

Water/Gatorade

Hand sanitizer

Tarps

Home (Preferably New):

Kitchen -Kits (pots, pans etc)

Microwaves

Toasters

Toaster oven

Coffee Pots

Crock Pots

TV’s

Garden hoses

Jerry Cans

Gift Cards:

VISA

Hardware

Local restaurants

Local stores

Other:

Chain saws

Fuel

Generators

Metal detectors

The Pinedale Food Basket is accepting donations of food, clothing, linens, etc. at 104 N Bridger Avenue, in Pinedale.