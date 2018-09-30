Latest

Red Cross Releases Donation Items Needed For Roosevelt Fire Victims

September 30, 2018

Red Cross of Wyoming is accepting donations of the following items for those people affected by the Roosevelt Fire They will be open today at Unit 7, 215 County Club in Pinedale. If you have questions please contact  Disaster Program Manager James Ledwith at (307) 763-2230 ; james.ledwith@redcross.org

The Red Cross of Wyoming has been requested by the Bondurant Community Club to accept the following items for people affected by the Roosevelt Fire:

Re-Entry:

  • Rakes
  • Shovels
  • Sieves/sifters
  • Gloves
  • Masks
  • Totes
  • Trash Bags
  • Water/Gatorade
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Tarps

Home (Preferably New):

  • Kitchen -Kits (pots, pans etc)
  • Microwaves
  • Toasters
  • Toaster oven
  • Coffee Pots
  • Crock Pots
  • TV’s
  • Garden hoses
  • Jerry Cans

Gift Cards:

  • VISA
  • Hardware
  • Local restaurants
  • Local stores

Other:

  • Chain saws
  • Fuel
  • Generators
  • Metal detectors

 

The Pinedale Food Basket is accepting donations of food, clothing, linens, etc. at 104 N Bridger Avenue, in Pinedale.

