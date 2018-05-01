Red Cross To Install Free Smoke Alarms In Rock Springs And Green River

The American Red Cross of Wyoming, as part of the Red Cross’s national home fire safety campaign, will be hsoting a Sound the Alarm event in Rock Springs and Green River on Saturday, May 12th. According to a press release to Wyo4News, the goal of the event will be to install more than 200 free smoke alarms in Rock Springs and Green River homes.

Advertisement

The American Red Cross of Wyoming is seeking volunteers go into homes and install these free alarms. The Red Cross will provide training on how to install these alarms, as well as all the equipment necessary for installation.

The May 12th installation event will begin at 8:00 a.m. at Sweetwater County Fire District #1, 3010 College Drive, Rock Springs and should conclude by 1:00 p.m. A free breakfast will be provided to volunteers.

Advertisement

Those who would like to help with the installations can sign up at https://volunteerconnection.redcross.org/?nd=vms_public_form&form_id=3682.

Those who need smoke alarms installed in their home can sign up for free alarms at www.preparewyoming.org/fire.