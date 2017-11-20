Red Desert Humane Society Seeks Pet Foster Parents

The Red Desert Humane Society is looking for foster homes for some special animals.

Foster homes can make a huge difference in the lives of animals still seeking their forever homes.

“Some animals adjust to their time in a shelter,” says Board Member Julie Waters, “Others struggle with the noise, the people coming and going, and the changes from a home environment.”

The foster home can provide pets with a friendly place outside of a kennel which allows them to thrive.

Myrtle the cat is one such animal who could benefit from the foster program. Myrtle was surrender to the Rock Springs Animal Control in 2016 at the age of eight. The Red Desert Humane Society has taken custody of Myrtle, but she is still in search of a home to call her own. For now, Myrtle sits in her kennel and watched the world go by.

For a cat like Myrtle, the long wait for her new home can result in withdrawing behavior. Myrtle is friendly when people approach her kennel, but she has become reluctant to leave that safe space. Her reluctance to leave combined with her age can cause fewer people to consider her adoption. The shelter staff knows Myrtle would be a wonderful addition to a household, but they are trying to find a way to help others see that as well.

A foster home could offer Myrtle an opportunity. While it may not be a forever home, a foster family could give her the chance to live outside a kennel and remember what it was like to be part of a family.

Foster homes provide a more natural setting for animals like Myrtle and exposes them to a new animals, people, and scenarios. Also, foster parents learn the quirks of the pet’s behavior which is valuable information for a potential adoptive home.

The Humane Society has upgraded their Foster Parent Training Program into the technology age.

“We want to equip our foster parents with important information about caring for animals,” says Waters. “But we know how busy people are and how hard it is to make scheduled training dates.”

The Humane society foster parent training program can be found on the Red Desert Humane Society Facebook page. Look on the links to the left of the page and find the one labeled “Foster Care Program”. This link will lead you to Red Desert Humane Society Foster Care page. The page includes training videos, informational presentations and resources to help in becoming a foster parent.

Each applicant fills out an application and goes through an interview and home visit to determine how best they can fit into the program. If you are interested in learning more about the Foster Parent program, check out the Foster Care Facebook page and send them a message. The Foster Parent Coordinators, Melinda Baas or Julie Waters, will get in touch.