Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Crowns 2017 Queen and Her Court

The Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Queen pageant was held April 9th in Rock Spring. The event is sanctioned and sponsored by the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo. The royalty will make appearances during the summer including the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo and Flaming Gorge Days and the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo, July 27-29.

(Pictured left to right – Princess 3rd Attendant-Sierra Christie, Princess 2nd Attendant-Kayla Flor, Princess 1st Attendant and Miss Congeniality-Graci Troester, Princess-Shaylyn Dick, Queen-Shelby Martin)

The 2017 Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Queen is Shelby Martin of Rock Springs. She is the daughter of Steve and Alerica Martin. She has an Associate of Science degree with emphasis in accounting and an Associate of Arts degree from Western Wyoming Community College. Martin is currently working towards her Bachelor of Science with emphasis in accounting from Western Governors University. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa, Bowhunters of Wyoming, and Firehole Archers. Martin has showed horses and enjoys riding her horse, hunting, spending time with family, and volunteering.

The Princess title was won by Shaylyn Dick of Rock Springs, the daughter of Laura Brittain and Tyler Dick. She is in the 10th grade at Rock Springs High School and partakes in Health Academy. Dick is a member of 4-H, band, and Renaissance and her interests include local gymkhanas, rodeos, and horse shows. She enjoys riding her horse, camping, and fishing.

Princess 1st Attendant and the award of Miss Congeniality went to Graci Troester, the daughter of Rachel and Frank Troester of Rock Springs. She is a sophomore at Rock Springs High School, an honor student, and a member of the Health Academy. Troester enjoys showing horses and is a member of the Freedom Reins 4-H Club, Rock Springs Gymkhana and enjoys horses, hunting, and camping.

Princess 2nd Attendant and is Kayla Flor, the daughter of Dan Flor of Rock Springs and Kimberly. She is a sophomore at Rock Springs High School and is a member of Health Academy. Flor is a member Baconators 4-H Swine Club and enjoys riding her horse and hanging out with friends.

Princess 3rd Attendant is Sierra Christie, the daughter of Autumn Christie and Travis Fletcher of Rock Springs. She is an honor student and is in the 8th grade at Rock Springs Junior High and involved in Freedom Reins 4-H Horse Club, Wild West Outlaws Gymkhana, and Mustang Heritage as a youth competitor. Christie enjoys riding horses, hiking, camping, and playing basketball.

The contestants were judged in two age divisions in the categories of horsemanship, personality, and appearance by a panel of three judges including Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2017, Abby Hayduk.

Events that took place were the horsemanship competition at the Sweetwater Events Complex arena, private timed interviews with the judges, knowledge in the areas of horsemanship, rodeo, current events, and personal goals. Contestants were also required to give a two minute speech, model a western outfit, and answer an impromptu question.