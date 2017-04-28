Regional Community Meetings On Math Standards

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) will conduct regional community meetings on Wyoming’s Mathematics Content and Performance Standards. These meetings will inform the public of the standards review process and gather public input to be shared with the Math Standards Review Committee for their consideration prior to their work.

A presentation will cover the design criteria, goals, objectives, definitions of the standards, and answer questions pertaining to the review process. Participants will be asked to respond to two questions:

Why are Math Standards important for students, teachers, and parents? What do you want the Math Standards Review Committee to know as they start the review process?

Meetings will take place in Powell, Casper, Rock Springs, and Cheyenne from 6-8 p.m.

May 2 , Powell High School, Library, 1150 East 7th Street, Powell

, Powell High School, Library, 1150 East 7th Street, Powell May 3 , Natrona #1 Central Services Facility, Jefferson Room, 970 North Glenn Road, Casper

, Natrona #1 Central Services Facility, Jefferson Room, 970 North Glenn Road, Casper May 4, Rock Springs High School, Board Room, 3550 Foothill Boulevard, Rock Springs

Rock Springs High School, Board Room, 3550 Foothill Boulevard, Rock Springs May 9, Laramie #1 Administrative Building, Room #130, 2811 House Avenue, Cheyenne

Those unable to attend can respond to the same two questions online.

The WDE and State Board of Education are still taking public input on Wyoming’s current math standards for the review committee to consider as they begin the standards review process. Specific input on the standards can be given online through May.