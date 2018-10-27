Regional Volleyball Results After Day One

Regional Volleyball matches are going on around the state and area teams performed well after yesterday’s competitions. Below are the results for area teams after day one of the two day competitions.
4A West
(#1 SW) Star Valley 3 (#4 NW) Rock Springs 0 (25-11, 26-24, 26-19)
(#2 NW) Cody 3 (#3 SW) Evanston 2 (20-25, 18-25, 25-17, 25-21, 15-11)
(#2 SW) Green River 3 (#3 NW) Riverton 1 (26-24, 25-14, 17-25, 26-24)
Semi-Finals
Kelly Walsh 3 Green River 0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-15) Kelly Walsh qualifies for state
3A West
#1 SW) Lyman 3 (#4 NW) Lovell 0 (25-8, 25-10, 25-11)
(#3 SW) Pinedale 3 (#2 NW) Worland 1 (25-22, 25-20, 16-25, 25-11)
(#1 NW) Powell 3 (#4 SW) Big Piney 0 (25-7, 25-7, 25-15)
(#2 SW) Mountain View 3 (#3 NW) Lander 0 (25-23, 25-11, 25-19)
Semi-Finals
Lyman 3 Pinedale 0 (25-14, 2522, 25-21) Lyman qualifies for the state
Mountain View 3 Powell 1 (25-20, 25-23, 17-25, 25-23) Mountain View qualifies for state
2A West
(#3 SW) Kemmerer 3 (#2 NW) Rocky Mountain 2 (25-22, 25-16, 24-26, 25-27, 15-7)
Semi-Finals
Shoshoni 3 Kemmerer 0 (27-25, 25-14, 25-15) Shoshoni qualifies for state
1A West
(#3 SW) Farson-Eden 3 (#2 NW) Burlington 1 (25-13, 23-25, 25-17, 25-11)
Semi-Finals
Cokeville 3 Farson-Eden 0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-10) Cokeville qualifies for state
