Regional Volleyball Results After Day One

October 27, 2018

Regional Volleyball matches are going on around the state and area teams performed well after yesterday’s competitions. Below are the results for area teams after day one of the two day competitions.

4A West

(#1 SW) Star Valley 3 (#4 NW) Rock Springs 0 (25-11, 26-24, 26-19)

(#2 NW) Cody 3 (#3 SW) Evanston 2 (20-25, 18-25, 25-17, 25-21, 15-11)

(#2 SW) Green River 3 (#3 NW) Riverton 1 (26-24, 25-14, 17-25, 26-24)

Semi-Finals

Kelly Walsh 3 Green River 0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-15) Kelly Walsh qualifies for state

 

3A West

#1 SW) Lyman 3 (#4 NW) Lovell 0 (25-8, 25-10, 25-11)

(#3 SW) Pinedale 3 (#2 NW) Worland 1 (25-22, 25-20, 16-25, 25-11)

(#1 NW) Powell 3 (#4 SW) Big Piney 0 (25-7, 25-7, 25-15)

(#2 SW) Mountain View 3 (#3 NW) Lander 0 (25-23, 25-11, 25-19)

Semi-Finals

Lyman 3 Pinedale 0 (25-14, 2522, 25-21) Lyman qualifies for the state

Mountain View 3 Powell 1 (25-20, 25-23, 17-25, 25-23) Mountain View qualifies for state

2A West

(#3 SW) Kemmerer 3 (#2 NW) Rocky Mountain 2 (25-22, 25-16, 24-26, 25-27, 15-7)

Semi-Finals

Shoshoni 3 Kemmerer 0 (27-25, 25-14, 25-15) Shoshoni qualifies for state

1A West

(#3 SW) Farson-Eden 3 (#2 NW) Burlington 1 (25-13, 23-25, 25-17, 25-11)

Semi-Finals

Cokeville 3 Farson-Eden 0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-10) Cokeville qualifies for state

