Regional Volleyball Results

Area high school volleyball teams are competing in Regional Tournaments around the state in attempts to earn their way to next week’s State Tournament or improve their seedings. Here are your wyopreps.com scores from area teams:

4A West

#3 Natrona 3 #6 Jackson 0 (25-8,25-10,25-8)

#4 Evanston 3 #5 Rock Springs 0 (25-16,25-15,26-24)

#3 Natrona 3 #4 Evanston 2 (17-25, 25-15, 20-25, 25-10, 15-12) Natrona qualifies for the state tournament.

#5 Rock Springs 3 #6 Jackson 0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-18) Jackson Eliminated.



#4 Evanston #5 Rock Springs Result Unavailable as of press time

#1 Kelly Walsh and #2 Green River Wolves advance to Saturday play on bye’s today. Both teams already qualified for State.

Saturday, October 28:

Evanston/Rock Springs winner vs. #1 Kelly Walsh – 10am

Natrona vs. #2 Green River – Noon

10am loser vs. Natrona/Green River loser – 2pm 3rd Place

10am winner vs. Natrona/Green River winner – 4pm 1st Place

3A West

#1N Cody 3 #4S Pinedale 2 (16-25, 25-13, 27-29, 25-20, 15-10)

#2S Star Valley 3 #3N Powell 0 (26-24, 25-21, 25-11)

#1S Lyman 3 #4N Lander 0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-14)

#2N Riverton 3 #3S Mountain View 1 (25-11, 28-26, 23-25, 25-22)

Star Valley 3 Cody 2 (20-25, 19-25, 25-15, 25-22, 15-9) – 4pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

Riverton 3 Lyman 1

Saturday, October 28:

Pinedale vs. Powell – 9am LOSER OUT!

Lander vs. Mountain View – 10:30am LOSER OUT!

Pinedale/Powell winner vs. Lyman – Noon LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

Lander/Mountain View winner vs. Cody – 1:30pm LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

Noon winner vs. 1:30pm winner – 3pm 3rd Place

Star Valley vs. Riverton – 4:30pm 1st Place

2A West

#1N Greybull 3 #4S Wyoming Indian 0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-18)

#1S Big Piney 3 Rocky Mountain 0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-15)

#3N Lovell vs. #2S Wind River – 2:30pm

#3S Kemmerer vs. #2N Shoshoni – 2:30pm

Wyoming Indian vs. Lovell 0 – LOSER OUT!



Rocky Mountain vs. Kemmerer/Shoshoni loser – 9pm LOSER OUT!



Greybull 3 vs. Wind River 0 Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

Big Piney vs. Kemmerer/Shoshoni winner – 9pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

Saturday, October 28:

TBA vs. TBA – 11am LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

TBA vs. TBA – 11am LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

2 11am winners vs. each other – 2:30pm 3rd Place

TBA vs. TBA – 2:30pm 1st Place

1A West

#2S Cokeville 3 #3N Burlington 0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-14)

#1S Little Snake River 3 Ten Sleep 0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-10)

#1N Meeteetse 3 #4S Farson-Eden 1 (25-18, 25-21, 10-25, 28-26)

#3S Encampment 3 #2N Dubois 0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-18)

Burlington 3 Farson-Eden 0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-21) Farson-Eden Eliminated

Dubois 3 Ten Sleep 0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-7) Ten Sleep Eliminated



Cokeville 3 Meeteetse 0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-19) Cokeville qualifies for the state tournament.



Encampment 3 Little Snake River 1 (17-25, 25-21, 25-16, 26-24) Encampment qualifies for the state tournament.



Saturday, October 28:

Dubois vs. Meeteetse – 9:30am LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

Burlington vs. Little Snake River – 9:30am LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

Dubois/Meeteetse winner vs. Burlington/Little Snake River winner – 1pm 3rd Place

Cokeville vs. Encampment – 1pm 1st Place