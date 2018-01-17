Registration Begins Soon For Green River Spurs Soccer

Registration for the Spring 2018 Spurs Soccer Season, will be held at the Green River Recreation Center lobby on Tuesday, January 30th and Wednesday, January 31st from 6:00-7:30 p.m. each day.

Those interested in playing will need to bring a copy of their birth certificate and insurance card to registration.

If you have questions beforehand please email the registrar, Rachelle Morris, at rachellemorris@msn.com or call (307) 871-9696.