Registration Open For 9th Annual Bikes and Bears

Registration is open now for Infinity Power and Controls’ 9th Annual Bikes and Bears event. The event was created to give away brand new bikes and teddy bears to kids for the holiday season. Children ages 0 – 5 can enter to win one of 200 bears. Children ages 6 – 14 can enter to win one of 150 bikes.

Registration is currently available online. Click here for the online registration form.

Registration is open through December 15th at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and Green River Chamber of Commerce, and until December 17th at Ace Hardware in Rock Springs.

The drawing for the bikes and bears will be held on December 17th. Winners will be notified via telephone, the Infinity Power and Controls Facebook page, Wyo4News Facebook page, and WyoRadio Facebook page.