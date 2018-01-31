Registration Open For Little League Baseball

Registration for Rock Springs Little League Baseball is open for the 2018 Spring/Summer season. Little League Baseball is open to all in Sweetwater County from ages 5 through 12. Registration can be done online by visiting the Rock Springs Little League website or in person.

Registration in Person:

When: February 6th and 7th, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Hibbett Sports in the White Mountain Mall

Online Registration

Register online here.

For more information or to contact the Rock Springs Little League Baseball, like their Facebook page here.