Registration for Rock Springs Little League Baseball is open for the 2018 Spring/Summer season. Little League Baseball is open to all in Sweetwater County from ages 5 through 12. Registration can be done online by visiting the Rock Springs Little League website or in person.
Registration in Person:
When: February 6th and 7th, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Hibbett Sports in the White Mountain Mall
Online Registration
Register online here.
For more information or to contact the Rock Springs Little League Baseball, like their Facebook page here.
Be the first to comment on "Registration Open For Little League Baseball"