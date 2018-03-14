Registration Open Now For Women’s Self-Defense Course

Registration is open now for an upcoming women’s self-defense course.

The Rock Springs Police Department is currently accepting registration for the Rape Aggression Defense System, or RAD, class. This is a women’s self-defense course designed to teach realistic self-defense tactics and techniques.

The course begins with awareness, prevention, risk reduction and avoidance, then progressing on to the basics of hands-on defense training.

The Course will take place at the Rock Springs Police Department on:

April 16, 2018 from 6-9pm

April 17, 2018 from 6-9pm

April 19, 2018 from 6-9pm

April 21, 2018 from 10-1pm

Participants must attend all sessions and be at least 16 years old to attend (parental consent under 18). No experience necessary. Wear athletic attire as it will be physical and hands on.

The instructors for the course are Officer Nicole Rublee and Corporal Brenda Baker.

Call or text Officer Rublee at 307-705-0155 to register.

