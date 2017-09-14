Registration Open For Rock Springs Youth Development Basketball

Registration is open for the Rock Springs Civic Center’s Youth Development Basketball program.

Players will learn on developing motor and basketball skills, while introducing children to sports in a fun, non-competetive way.

Players may register as free agent players or form their own teams of 7 to 9 players.

Registration is open from September 11 to October 9 and is open to players in first through third grades. Registration fee is $30 per player and includes a jersey.