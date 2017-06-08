Relay For Life At Bunning Park Saturday

This year’s Relay For Life will be held from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 in Bunning Park.

Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The relay is a team fundraising event involving team members who take turns walking around a track or designated path.

The event has a different theme each year. This year’s theme is “Superheroes”. Teams decorate campsites and dress as superheroes.

Set up and registration begins at 10 a.m. followed by opening ceremonies at 11 a.m. The first lap is walked by survivors and caregivers.

Several local bands are scheduled to play. A frozen t-shirt contest and other entertaining events are planned. Food and drink vendors, who donate a percentage of their earnings back, will be on site.

Donations are used to fund life-saving cancer research, patient support programs, prevention information and education, and detection and treatment programs.

Below is a schedule of events for Relay for Life of Sweetwater County:

10:00 AM:

Set-up

11:00 AM:

Opening Ceremony

Welcome

City of RS Welcome; RS- City Council Member

Flags; American Legion Color Guard

National Anthem; Riann King

Guest Speaker; Jan Torres

Sponsor Recognition

Introduction of Teams

Survivor Walk

12:00 PM:

Dave Pedri & EIO Band

2:00 PM:

Canine demonstration

2:30 PM:

Steve Davis

4:30 PM:

Youth and Adult Frozen T-Shirt Contest

5:00 PM:

Upper Millstone

7:00 PM:

Team Frozen T-Shirt Contest

7:30 PM:

Nick Gomez

10:00 PM:

Luminaria

10:30:

Closing Ceremony

11:00 PM:

Pack up and clean up