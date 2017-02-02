Reliance Man’s Death Under Investigation

A Reliance man died yesterday from injuries sustained while being pulled on a snowboard behind an SUV.

According to Sweetwater County officials, the death of 37-year-old Brandon Adamson is currently under investigation.

Deputy sheriffs were dispatched at about 1:51 PM to a location on Moses Drive, north of Rock Springs, “in reference to a male subject who had wrecked on a snowboard while being towed behind a side by side (ATV),” according to a joint release issued by Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell and County Coroner Dale Majhanovich.

When they arrived, deputies encountered Adamson, who was being treated by Sweetwater Medics emergency responders. Adamson had suffered severe head injuries and was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, where he was declared dead.

Nearby was a 2015 Polaris side-by-side ATV, and a dark snowboard was on the ground.

Deputies interviewed 49-year-old Marshall Whitney, who allegedly said he’d been driving the side-by-side, and Max Bozner, 43, who was a passenger. According to the release, the men confirmed they’d been towing Adamson on the snowboard behind the side-by-side with a yellow rope on the snowy streets when he fell off and sustained his injuries.

Reports on the mishap are being forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.