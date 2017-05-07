Reliance Wyoming: A Brief History

Located just five miles north of Rock Springs, Wyoming lies the small town of Reliance, Wyoming.

The small town of Reliance was established in 1870. However, according to the Wyoming state business directory, coal was not discovered until 1910 when the town opened its first post office in August of that same year with post master Oscar Darling. The Union Pacific was to open two mines within thirty days of the post office opening its doors. It was the hope of the Union Pacific to employee at least one thousand employees to work in the two mines. The Union Pacific quickly build dozens of homes for their employees.

In 1912 the first wooden coal loading facility was constructed. Built by the Union Pacific, the famous Reliance Tipple was constructed in 1936 in hopes to double the work load of the current coal loading facility. The Reliance Tipple would sift, organize and load coal into the mid-1950’s. The Tipple remains today as an icon to Sweetwater County.

During 1960-61 the old Reliance High School was home to Western Wyoming Community College. before moving back to Rock Springs in 1970’s.

As of the 2010 census, the town of Reliance is home to 714 people.