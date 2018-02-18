Remember, Tomorrow is President’s Day With Some Agencies Closed

There are several closures, including the Post Office and many lending institutions, around Sweetwater County for President’s Day tomorrow.
Below are some of the closures in Green River and Rock Springs. If you have questions about holiday hours for a specific business or office, please contact them directly.
- Rock Springs City Offices: Open
- Rock Springs Family Recreation Center: Open
- Rock Springs Civic Center: Open
- Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce: Closed
- Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency: Open
- Green River Chamber of Commerce: Closed
- Green River City Offices: Open
- Green River Recreation Center: Open
- Green River Urban Renewal/Main Street Agency: Open
- Sweetwater County Libraries: Closed
- Sweetwater County Offices: Closed
