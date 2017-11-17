Reminder: Don’t Move Snow To Roadways And Streets

With the first measurable snowfall in Sweetwater County, many residents will take out their snow shovels and remove snow from their driveways and sidewalks.

Homeowners, landowners, and tenants are advised to pile snow on their own property and not in the street.

In both Rock Springs (City Ordinance 6-114) and Green River (City Ordinance Sec. 18-3), it is the responsibility of the occupant or homeowner to keep the sidewalk free of snow and ice.

The City of Green River Public Works Department asks that people pile snow next to driveways or on laws in order to prevent inadvertently creating a driving hazard. Green River’s snow removal plan asks that people not push snow onto the street.

In Rock Springs, it is against city ordinance to move snow into the street. It is recommended that snow be piled on private property. Snow and ice can be moved into the street right-of-way only if storm drains, intersections, driveways, and travel areas are not impeded by the snow.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, it is illegal to push snow onto highways and roadways.

If you have questions regarding snow placement in Rock Springs, please refer to ordinance 6-114 on the City’s website at http://www.rswy.net/ or call 307-352-1584 to speak with a Nuisance Officer.