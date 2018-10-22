Renovation and Expansion of SW Wyoming Regional Airport

Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is continuing to make moves to improve the airport for Sweetwater County. SW Airport celebrated the opening of the new $6 million General Aviation Terminal & Hangar this past July.

Airport Director Devon Brubaker is now looking to the future with a multi-year project in the works to renovate and expand their commercial airline terminal. The project is currently scheduled to start in 2021 based on the airport’s current Capital Improvement Plan.

The airport will apply for supplementary Airport Improvement Program funding that was included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2018 passed by Congress. The project will cost roughly 14 million dollars, and if awarded, the grant they will receive will be close to 10 million dollars in federal funding support. If the airport receives the grant, construction can start as early as 2019. Based on funding, the project can take three to four years to complete.

Brubaker has brought forth numerous issues in need of upgrading. These issues have been brought forth to both the Sweetwater County Commissioners and the Rock Springs City Council.

The biggest renovation needing fixed is the undersized security checkpoint. “This has been the airport’s biggest complaint,” Brubaker said. The checkpoint is a bottleneck which limits the use of more robust technology and complicates the screening process. RKS is the largest airport in Wyoming without AIT-Full Body Imaging Equipment and advanced baggage screening. The expansion and renovation help create the space and ability to use this technology. According to Brubaker, “This means less bags being opened by hand and searched, less hand screening when the metal detector goes down along with less pat downs.” More space will also be made for the undersized post security gate which can only hold around 45 people.

The project will include a better building envelope including insulation to improve energy efficiency. The terminal is currently made of concrete with no insulation. Changes will be made to life safety systems to include a fire suppression sprinkler system. Space will be made for customers coming and leaving the terminal to improve passenger flow and convenience. Expansion will help handicap access throughout the terminal, which will help the airport comply with the American Disabilities Act.

Other points Brubaker has discussed is poorly coordinated revenue generation space. This keeps the airport from being able to bring other businesses like concessions as other forms of revenue. The expansion would help create space to increase this revenue. Lack of natural light is an issue as commercial lighting is the only form of lighting in the current facility. Brubaker wants to have more windows to allow for more natural light into the terminal. The expansion will create more waiting space for families to meet, greet, and sendoff loved ones.

Brubaker feels this renovation and expansion will help with economic development in Sweetwater County and create a better perception for those visiting Sweetwater County. The amenities, quality and appearance will help with this perception.