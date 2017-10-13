Representative For Congressman Cheney To Visit Green River Wednesday

A Field Representative for Congressman Liz Cheney (pictured) will be available for mobile office hours in Sweetwater County this Wednesday at the Hampton Inn in Green River.

Karmen Rossi, of Congressman Cheney’s will be available to meet with area residents between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. According to the media release from Congressman Cheney’s office, staff is on hand to assist area residents who have questions regarding federal agencies and programs. Those needing assistance are encouraged to attend.

The Hampton Inn is located at 1055 Wild Horse Canyon Road in Green River.