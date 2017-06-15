Representative Elect Clark Stith To Be Sworn In June 20

CHEYENNE – The swearing-in ceremony for Rep.-Elect Clark Stith of Rock Springs will be held Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in the House Chamber of the Jonah Business Center in Cheyenne. Chief Justice E. James Burke of the Wyoming Supreme Court will administer the oath of office and Speaker of the House Steve Harshman will preside over the ceremony. Members of the media are encouraged to attend this brief ceremony.

The Wyoming Constitution Article 6 Sections 20 and 21 provide that new legislators will take their oath of office in the legislative chamber in which they will serve. The Sweetwater County Commissioners appointed Stith on June 5 to fill the vacant House District 48 seat formerly held by Rep. Mark Baker, who resigned on May 15. –