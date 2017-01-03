Request To Raise Recreation Fees Among Topics At City Council Meeting

A request to increase fees for Rock Springs Parks and Recreation is among topics on the agenda for tonight’s Rock Springs City Council meeting.

The request from the Parks and Recreation Department asks for permission to increase recreation fees by approximately 20% and could take effect tomorrow if approved by the Council. The Council could opt to not approve the request or could table the item for a later date.

In the request, Parks and Recreation Director David M. Lansang writes that he and his staff worked on the proposed Fee Schedule under the direction of the Budget Committee.

The proposed Fee Schedule is available in the Agenda Packet (pages 32-36), which can be found online.

The recommended changes would increase fees by about 20% with the amount rounded to an even figure. In some cases, such as Party Fees at the Civic Center, the 20% increase would still not cover the center’s cost and were elevated slightly to account for cost.

In addition, the Sunday Family Day is crossed off the list of fees because it would no longer be held if the new hours of operation are formally acknowledged.

The Parks and Recreation Department also recommends that four new areas be charged fees that are currently free of charge. Those four areas are: Concession Stand Rental – Kiwanis Field ($100), Youth Athletic Fields ($1000 per season), Daily Park Rental Fee ($1000), and Parks Concession Trailer Daily Usage ($100).

The full agenda packet for tonight’s City Council meeting can be found here: http://www.rswy.net/egov/documents/1483046965_44154.pdf.

The Rock Springs City Council meets in the Council Chambers at 212 D Street at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of every month.